Les Pixies renouent avec le son de leurs débuts

PIXIES - Catfish Kate (Official Video) - 11/09/2019

Video created by Neirin Best and Lianne Pierce
Animation assistant: Lois de Silva
Colourists: Christopher Burrows, Rio Davey, Christia Corkill

Catfish Kate Lyrics:

Call me devil call me friend
but call me Black Jack Hooligan
I came all the way from Aberdeen
to live among the go-betweens

let me tell you tell you about Catfish Kate
in the time before when she's just Kate
here in the mountains all alone
before the time we called this home

Where is my angel
fallen down at the river bottom
and will she get away?
where is my Blackfoot blossom
is she just playing possum
who lives another day?

Here in the valley that we all know
a river bend that's deep and slow
where every creature drinks their fill
and other creatures take their kill

now Kate went to catch a fish
to put inside her favorite dish
a catfish grabbed her by the head
and took her to his house instead

Where is my angel
fallen down at the river bottom
and will she get away?
where is my Blackfoot blossom
is she just playing possum
who lives another day?

Well, they wrestled all the day and night
the morning showed the bloody sight
Kate all dressed in catfish clothes
his whiskers for her catfish robe
whiskers for her robe

Where is my angel
fallen down at the river bottom
and is she there to stay?
where is my Blackfoot blossom
is she just playing possum
who lives another day?

now she's known as Catfish Kate