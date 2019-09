Les artistes belges aux commandes pour le 40e anniversaire de l'Ancienne Belgique

Introducing - BOOK OF AIR VVOLK ⎟g r a n v a t⎟ - 11/09/2019 With this short movie Hans Peter Schepp shares the experience of visiting a Book of Air vvolk concert on 27 nov 2015 Antwerp at the "Peperbuskerk church (Rataplan)" Music performed by Stijn Cools: drums & composition Sep François: vibraphone & percussion Hendrik Vanattenhoven: double bass Nathan Wouters: double bass Laurens Smet: double bass & electric bass Bert Cools: electric guitar & composition Ruben Machtelinckx: electric guitar Benjamin Sauzereau: electric guitar Niels Van Heertum: euphonium Viktor Perdieus: tenor saxophone Thomas Jillings: tenor saxophone Erik Bogaerts: alto saxophone and clarinet Frans van Isacker: alto saxophone and clarinet Mathieu Robert: soprano saxophone Stefan Bracaval: flute Indre Jurgeleviciuté: kankles Fruz Tonteling: harmonium Wout Gooris: rhodes Hans Peter Schepp: Images & voice Book of Air is a series of bundled compositions exploring each time the parameters of sound and time. How is the perception of sound influenced by time? What happens when we slow down time, stretch time, and so use time as a microscope to zoom in on sound? How do we relate to time in music as improvising performing musicians? There are currently two projects in Book of Air: fieldtone and vvolk http://www.granvat.com/projects/bookofair https://www.granvat.bandcamp.com/album/vvolk