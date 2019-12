Lenny Kravitz rend hommage à la diversité humaine dans le clip de "Here to Love"

Lenny Kravitz - Here To Love (Official Video) - 10/12/2019 I'm joining forces with UN Human Rights and their #FightRacism campaign to promote tolerance, equality, and diversity. I'm honored that my song #HereToLove is the theme song for #FightRacism. For more info, go to https://www.standup4humanrights.org/en/fightracism.html