Le guitariste John Frusciante retrouve ses camarades de Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Californication [Official Music Video] - 16/12/2019 "Californication" is the Red Hot Chili Peppers' fourth single and sixth track from their 1999 seventh studio album, Californication. Released as a single in 2000, the song reached #69 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, and #16 on the UK charts, and hit #1 on both US Mainstream Rock Tracks for 2 weeks and US Modern Rock Tracks for 1 week.