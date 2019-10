Le guitariste de Radiohead dévoile les premières notes de son album solo

The Ed O'Brien Sustainer Stratocaster® | Artist Signature Series | Fender - 01/10/2019 Fender & Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien have joined forces to produce a guitar that’s as enigmatic and entrancing as the musician’s storied six-string orchestration is. Equipped with a Fernandes® Sustainer™ unit, O’Brien designed this guitar with the intention of helping players everywhere experiment, create and find their own diverse sound. Learn more at www.fender.com. Directed by The Sacred Egg Produced by Riff Raff Films SUBSCRIBE NOW: http://bit.ly/FenderSubscribe SHOP FENDER: http://bit.ly/ShopFender About Fender: Fender Musical Instruments Corporation is the world’s foremost manufacturer of guitars, basses, amplifiers and related equipment. With an illustrious history dating back to 1946, Fender has touched and transformed music worldwide and in nearly every genre: rock ‘n’ roll, country and western, jazz, rhythm and blues, and many others. Connect with Fender: Visit FENDER WEBSITE: https://www.fender.com Like FENDER on FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/fender Follow FENDER on TWITTER: https://twitter.com/fender Follow FENDER on INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/fender Follow FENDER PLAY on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/FenderPlayIG The Ed O'Brien Sustainer Stratocaster | Artist Signature Series | Fender https://www.youtube.com/fender