Le DJ Fatboy Slim rend hommage à Greta Thunberg

Fatboy Slim samples Greta Thunberg’s speech to the UN during UK concert - 09/10/2019 Fatboy Slim has played a mashup of Greta Thunberg’s UN speech with his 1999 track Right Here, Right Now. The 16-year-old Swedish activist used the words ‘right here, right now’ during her much-watched speech about the climate crisis in September. Footage taken from the Fatboy Slim concert in Gateshead, shared with the Guardian, was posted on social media showing delighted fans dancing to the live version of the remix.