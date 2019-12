La musique gnaoua inscrite au patrimoine immatériel de l'Unesco

Morocco Gnawa Music - 13/12/2019 Gnawa music is a rich Moroccan repertoire of ancient African Islamic spiritual religious songs and rhythms. Its well-preserved heritage combines ritual poetry with traditional music and dancing. The music is performed at lila, entire communal nights of celebration dedicated to prayer and healing guided by the Gnawa maalem, or master musician, and their group of musicians and dancers. Though many of the influences that formed this music can be traced to sub-Saharan West-Africa, its traditional practice is concentrated in Morocco. Traditional Music Channel is for everyone who has a passion for music and cultural heritage. Whether you are an educator, artist, archivist, student or music enthusiast. With your support we can continue our mission. With recordings from more than hundred nations our Collection of Traditional Music offers a staggering diversity of our shared humanity. Traditional Music Channel © All Rights Reserved