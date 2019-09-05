La chanteuse Dua Lipa annonce un album "plus mature"

La chanteuse Dua Lipa, le 23 mai 2019, au gala amfAR à l'hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc (Cap d'Antibes), en marge du festival de Cannes.
© Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

La chanteuse anglo-albanaise Dua Lipa s'est récemment confiée à l'édition britannique du magazine Vogue et a décrit son nouvel album comme plus conceptuel et empreint de maturité. Ce deuxième album, qui ne porte pas encore de nom, succédera à un disque cité dans la catégorie "Album de l'année" aux Brit Awards 2018. Vogue révèle que la nouveauté sera disponible dans quelques semaines.

Dua Lipa explique par ailleurs qu'il sera très éclectique et inspiré de divers genres musicaux. "J'ai expérimenté plusieurs sonorités. Mon nouvel album reste pop et très fun, mais il est aussi vraiment plus conceptuel. J'ai d'abord trouvé le titre et je suis partie de là. En l'écoutant de bout en bout, je pense à un cours de danse fitness [...]. J'essaie de ne pas trop me prendre au sérieux, mais j'ai la sensation que ce disque est plus empreint de maturité", conclut-elle.

Dua Lipa s'est particulièrement inspirée de Prince, d'OutKast, de Gwen Stefani et de No Doubt, qui forment un contraste de styles, selon l'artiste. En attendant l'arrivée de l'album, la jeune femme a posé pour la campagne printemps-été 2019 de Pepe Jeans, réalisée par le photographe britannique David Sims.

Sa nouvelle collection capsule est disponible sur le site de la marque britannique.