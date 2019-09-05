La chanteuse Dua Lipa annonce un album "plus mature"

Dua Lipa - New Rules (Official Music Video) - 05/09/2019
Lyrics:
One, one, one, one, one...
Talkin' in my sleep at night, makin' myself crazy
(Out of my mind, out of my mind)
Wrote it down and read it out, hopin' it would save me
(Too many times, too many times)
My love, he makes me feel like nobody else, nobody else
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I keep pushin' forwards, but he keeps pullin' me backwards
(Nowhere to turn, no way)
(Nowhere to turn, no)
Now I'm standin' back from it, I finally see the pattern
(I never learn, I never learn)
But my love, he doesn't love me, so I tell myself, I tell myself
I do, I do, I do
One: Don't pick up the phone
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone
Two: Don't let him in
You'll have to kick him out again
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
I gotta tell them to myself
Practice makes perfect
I'm still tryna learn it by heart (I got new rules, I count 'em)
Eat, sleep, and breathe it
Rehearse and repeat it, 'cause I... (I got new...)
One: Don't pick up the phone (yeah)
You know he's only callin' 'cause he's drunk and alone (alone)
Two: Don't let him in (uh-ooh)
You'll have to kick him out again (again)
Three: Don't be his friend
You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning
And if you're under him, you ain't gettin' over him
I got new rules, I count 'em
I got new rules, I count 'em
(Whoa-ooh, whoa-ooh, whoa)
I gotta tell them to myself
I got new rules, I count 'em
(Baby, you know I count 'em)
I gotta tell them to myself
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't let him in, don't let him in
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
Don't be his friend, don't be his friend
Don't, don't, don't, don't...
You're gettin' over him