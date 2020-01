La Belgique dans la première demi-finale de l'Eurovision de la chanson

Hooverphonic - Horrible Person - 29/01/2020 ► Stream or download the album 'Looking For Stars': https://Hooverphonic.lnk.to/LookingForStars ► Connect with Hooverphonic: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HooverphonicOff/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hooverphonicoff/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/hooverphonicoff/ Website: https://www.hooverphonic.com/ ► Subscribe to Hooverphonic on YouTube: https://Hooverphonic.lnk.to/SubscribeYT ►Lyrics: Picture perfect images on the outside But you have seen me late at night and know it isn’t bright ‘Cause I drink too much, want my mind stuck I’m avoiding getting too in touch with deep stuff Heard a song of mine today on the radio Should be proud of what they say ‘Stead I feel astray You are the perfect melody, I’m the wrong chord that ruins the harmony I’m a horrible person deep down you know I’m bad I’m a horrible person although it may seem sad I seem to do fine you know you love my fire We’re the example that disasters can stay alive I’m a horrible person and sometimes it makes you glad Picture perfect failure on the inside Dare to take a chance just know I might bite Sometimes we hurt others we work Let’s walk this line between coffee and herbal tea Saw a plastic smile on the TV screen Saying opposites make a great team You and your cosmic convictions Me the cold one who says the wrong pun Remember when we promised to be always there no matter what You said that storms just wouldn’t phase us wouldn’t change us So promise me it’s the same that we won’t turn words to bullets no When I say go away I mean I need you bad I’m a horrible person deep down you know I’m bad I’m a horrible person although it may seem sad I seem to do fine you know you love my fire We’re the example that disasters can stay alive I’m a horrible person and sometimes it makes you glad ► Music video by HOOVERPHONIC performing Horrible Person. #Hooverphonic #HorriblePerson #Eurovision