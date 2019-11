L'ex-femme de Bernie Taupin vend des manuscrits d'Elton John aux enchères

Elton John - Border Song (BBC In Concert 1970) - 18/11/2019 ‘Border Song’, the first single from Elton John’s 1970 eponymous LP, was covered by a number of artists early on with none more exhilarating than Aretha Franklin. “Bernie and I were so dumbfounded and excited beyond words,” Elton revealed upon hearing the news. “She was such an idol of mine then, let alone throughout the years, so for her to have covered this song meant so much to us at that early stage of our career.” This clip is from BBC Elton John in Concert, recorded May 22nd1970, two mere months after the single was released in the UK. Listen / Buy ‘Elton John’ the album: https://EltonJohn.lnk.to/EltonJohn_ Explore the music of Elton John: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/essentialsID Watch more Elton videos: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/EJvideosVD Subscribe to Elton channel: http://bit.ly/EltonYTSubscribe Follow Elton John on... Facebook: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/facebookYT Twitter: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/twitterYT Instagram: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/instaYT Official Website: http://www.eltonjohn.com Newsletter: http://www.eltonjohn.com/info/mailinglist