Korn dévoile le premier épisode du documentaire sur son dernier album

Korn - 2019 Docuseries: Episode 01 - 11/12/2019 Episode 01 of the Korn 2019 Docuseries. Tune in over the next 2 weeks for a raw look inside our year of The Nothing. Produced, directed, filmed and edited by Sebastien Paquet. Additional footage by Wombat Fire, Luke Schlink, Melissa Castro and Nick Siemens. Score by Davey Oberlin. The Nothing ???? Available everywhere now: https://lnk.to/thenothingkorn. THE NOTHING podcast - Coming soon to Apple, Spotify, and more. Subscribe now: https://lnk.to/TheNothingPodcast Shop The Nothing merch: https://www.kornwebstore.com Follow Korn Website: http://kornofficial.com Facebook: https://facebook.com/korn/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/korn/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/korn_official/ Apple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/korn/466532 Spotify: http://bit.ly/KornSpotify YouTube: http://bit.ly/KornSubscribeYT