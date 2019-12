Kehlani enrôle Keyshia Cole sur son nouveau single "All Me"

Kehlani - All Me feat. Keyshia Cole [Official Audio] - 23/12/2019 The official audio of "All Me feat. Keyshia Cole" by Kehlani! Summer 2019 TSNMI Collection is available now: https://www.tsnmi.co/ Subscribe for more official content from Kehlani: https://Atlantic.lnk.to/KehlaniSubscribe Follow Kehlani http://kehlanimusic.com https://facebook.com/Kehlanimusic https://twitter.com/Kehlani https://instagram.com/kehlani The official YouTube channel of Atlantic Records artist Kehlani. The Grammy Award-nominated R&B/pop songstress Kehlani caught the ears of many with 2015’s You Should Be Here earning her a 2016 Grammy Award for “Best Urban Contemporary Album.” In 2017, she revealed her debut album SWEETSEXYSAVAGE which ushered in the gold-certified singles “CRZY” and “Distraction.” In October of 2017 she introduced “Honey” which accumulated over 63 million streams worldwide. In 2019, she collaborated with Ty Dolla $ign on her single “Nights Like This”. Aside from the music, Kehlani has ventured off into the tech industry with her health and wellness startup, Flora. “Bridging the gap between my career, activism and my audience is important to me as a next step,” says Kehlani. “I look forward to creating positive change and making strides in tech.” Subscribe for the latest official music videos, official audio videos, performances, behind the scenes and more from Kehlani: https://Atlantic.lnk.to/KehlaniSubscribe #Kehlani #AtlanticRecords #Atlantic