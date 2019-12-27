Kanye West s'offre un nouvel album gospel "Jesus Is Born"

Le rappeur américain Kanye West a dévoilé pour Noël son tout nouvel album, "Jesus Is Born".
- © ANGELA WEISS - AFP

Le rappeur américain poursuit sur sa lancée religieuse et revient avec un tout nouvel opus, au titre de circonstance : "Jesus Is Born". Après la sortie de "Jesus Is King", qui vient de sortir en octobre 2019, Kanye West revient avec sa suite "Jesus Is Born", parue le jour de Noël. Ce nouvel album vient s’habiller d’une pochette ornée d’une sphère bleue, où l’on peut apercevoir une étendue d’eau.

Ce nouvel opus présente plusieurs titres que West a interprétés en live avec le Sunday Service Choir en live, comme "Ultralight Beam", "Follow Me-Faith", mais aussi des mélodies que l’on a pu retrouver sur "Life Of Pablo" paru en 2016. En plus de ses deux albums, empreints de religion, l’hyperactif Kanye West a dévoilé en cette fin d’année deux opéras : "Nebuchadnezzar" en novembre et "Mary" en décembre.