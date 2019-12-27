Kanye West s'offre un nouvel album gospel "Jesus Is Born"

Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir - Count Your Blessings (Lyrics) (Jesus Is Born) - 27/12/2019
Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir - Count Your Blessings (Jesus Is Born)
[Chorus: Sunday Service Choir]
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Can't you see?
Oh (What God has done), what God has done (Come on, lift it up again, oh)
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Can't you see? (What God has done)
What, what God has done (C'mon, tell 'em)
[Verse: Sunday Service Choir]
Look and see
Look and see
Take a look and see what God has done (Look and see)
Look and see (Look and see)
Look and see (Take a look and see)
Take a look and see what God has done (Look and see)
Look and see (Look and see)
Look and see (Look and see)
Take a look and see what God has done (Let's go)
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh!)
Oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh (Do it again)
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh)
Oh, oh (Oh)
Oh, oh
[Chorus: Sunday Service Choir]
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing (Can't you see)
Can't you see? (What God has done)
Oh (What God), what God has done (Oh)
[Verse: Sunday Service Choir]
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh!)
Oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh (Oh)
[Chorus: Sunday Service Choir]
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Oh, oh, blessing
Can't you see?
Oh (God has done), what God has done
