Kanye West s'offre un nouvel album gospel "Jesus Is Born"

Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir - Count Your Blessings (Lyrics) (Jesus Is Born) - 27/12/2019 Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir - Count Your Blessings (Jesus Is Born) [Chorus: Sunday Service Choir] Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Can't you see? Oh (What God has done), what God has done (Come on, lift it up again, oh) Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Can't you see? (What God has done) What, what God has done (C'mon, tell 'em) [Verse: Sunday Service Choir] Look and see Look and see Take a look and see what God has done (Look and see) Look and see (Look and see) Look and see (Take a look and see) Take a look and see what God has done (Look and see) Look and see (Look and see) Look and see (Look and see) Take a look and see what God has done (Let's go) Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh!) Oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh (Do it again) Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh) Oh, oh (Oh) Oh, oh [Chorus: Sunday Service Choir] Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing (Can't you see) Can't you see? (What God has done) Oh (What God), what God has done (Oh) [Verse: Sunday Service Choir] Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh (Oh!) Oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh, oh, oh Oh, oh (Oh) [Chorus: Sunday Service Choir] Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Oh, oh, blessing Can't you see? Oh (God has done), what God has done kanye west,kanye west jesus is king,jesus is king,kanye,kanye west new album,kanye west sunday service,kanye jesus is king,kanye west jesus is king album,kanye west album,jesus is king kanye west,jesus is king kanye,kanye west jesus,kanye west interview,kanye west yeezus,kanye west ye,west,kanye west live,kanye west power,jesus,jesus walks,kanye west - jesus is king