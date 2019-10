John Legend modifie les paroles du standard controversé "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

Baby it's cold outside - 31/10/2019 The original from Neptune's Daughter Neptune's Daughter is a 1949 musical romantic comedy film released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer starring Esther Williams, Red Skelton, Ricardo Montalbán, Betty Garrett, Keenan Wynn, Xavier Cugat and Mel Blanc. It was directed by Edward Buzzell, and features the Academy Award winning song Baby, It's Cold Outside by Frank Loesser. I do not own any copyrights to this song or the movie and have only put it on here for the purposes of entertainment and enjoyment for the holidays. If you enjoy the song and this version of it I highly suggest getting the DVD or Blu-Ray of the movie.