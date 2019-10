J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, EarthGang et Young Nudy se disputent la couronne dans "Down Bad"

Dreamville - Down Bad feat. J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang, & Young Nudy (Official Music Video) -... Dreamville - Down Bad ft. JID, Bas, J. Cole, EarthGang & Young Nudy (Official Music Video) Stream Revenge of the Dreamers III - https://dreamville.lnk.to/ROTD3 Directed by: Chad Tennies, Mac Grant, Caleb Seales, Mike Dank Producer: Chad Tennies, Will Hickox Revenge Documentary - https://dreamville.lnk.to/REVENGEdoc Follow Dreamville: https://www.instagram.com/dreamville/ https://twitter.com/Dreamville https://www.facebook.com/dreamville #UnderTheSun #Dreamville #ROTD3 #DownBad #JID #Bas #JCole #EARTHGANG #YoungNudy (Young Nudy) Tell Em Slime! Yeah, I am the kind of the E.A. Get this bitch screwed like the DJ I am the shit where we play We got the chopper where we play Come thru the city We gon chop ya ass up just like she sushi AK47 Stick go stupid Draw the money out All the way, I’ma do it (JID) Lil Dirty Nappy Headed East Atlanta Nigga Father said that I was a force .44 Hank Aaron chrome, Wanna make it home then get out the Porsche Let a nigga cover Fader for it I had to fade a nigga at the Fader Fort Its tomato or tomato either way They boy the greatest, Play it I won’t say it no more I was just fucked up I was just down down bad I had to tighten the fuck up But I’m here for the crown Board of Education vs. Brown I was bored of education Left the town Fuck a resume and fuck a cap n gown Fuck a background check back round when I get the check, that's now (Hook - JID) I was just fucked up I was just down down bad I had to tighten the fuck up But I’m here for the crown crown (oh shit) I was just fucked up I was just down down bad I had to tighten the fuck up But I’m here for the crown crown (Bas) I was just fucked up I was just down down bad Picked up the pad Pick up the slack Pick of the litter Don’t litter no bag Bassy been picking up racks Raps come in clearer than acuvue 2 When I’m back in the booth got em hackin a shaq cuz they lacking the juice niggas dropping the ball they on shaqinafool activis drool down the side of they face we aint jackin it we aint dappin them fools Get a napkin you dudes is embarrassing who going crazy like us? no comparison Dreamville like Marion Jones on the steroids Y'all niggas slow as a heroin high Y’all had a year, y’all had a year y’all had a year but you let it go by Yee! (Cole) Dreamville Head Honcho Bitch we came from nothing just like the big bang theory That poverty stains kept the pain buried And covered the shame with a dream We would have fortune and fame A mill in the bank, Chameleon paint Turnt Cranberry Now little Jermaine got the same story As that boy outta St. Vincent-St. Mary GOAT! All hail, King Cole first of his name Long may he reign the boy got the throne but you know it aint a game Ville nigga I was born in the same Pressure cooker thats been known bust a lump of coal and make a diamond - 2 6! we enrolled in reaganomics, crew sick we the golden state of rhyming, on God! (Olu) You could die today So be hell to pay I’m a living breathing scheming testimony So don’t test me homie Put that in ya homie Put a foot up that ass You a stepping stone All my niggas aint getting no sleep All of my niggas be chasing they dreams Ohh I’m a force of nature I can’t wait to date ya I was having problems still I had to break through Are my tattoos for show They aint never for show Might get tattoo’d on tuesday Ya hoe get the dope Spend my time making love to your thoughts Don’t get in line baby, snort up yo mind It’s a brand new season I’m a righteous heathen I take on the challenge and i leave it bleeding I was down bad now I’m even steven and I’m leaving leaving every other weekend (Hook - JID) I was just fucked up I was just down down bad I had to tighten the fuck up But I’m here for the crown crown (oh shit) I was just fucked up I was just down down bad I had to tighten the fuck up But I’m here for the crown crown