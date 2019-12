"In the Afternoon", le nouveau single signé MGMT

MGMT - In the Afternoon (Official Video) - 13/12/2019 Produced + Directed by: MGMT Label: MGMT Records Lyrics: In the afternoon In the afternoon Yellow curtains drawn Designed with comfort in mind Glowering into the night Feel like letting go Final resting place The Housecat knows when it’s time To enter another phase But you looked sad In a reassuring way And I don’t want to leave So we can both be the same In the afternoon Modern sovereignty The sunlight stopped coming through And we lost the game Brains like nesting dolls Plotting their escape The doorman sees you’re alone He can’t seem to find your name But you, my friend Know problems can’t be solved They don’t understand That somehow it’s all the same Relief is like candy The sweetest kind of love Who’d guess I’d feel this way? Like a kid in a candy store. Written by Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser Lyrics by VanWyngarden Recorded at Sargent Recorders in November 2019 Engineered by Sean Cook Mixed by Dave Fridmann Mastered by Greg Calbi Additional support: Jamie Dutcher (editing + color) Sam Fleischner (camera) Shively Humperdink (visuals) Sarah Shaw (visuals) Alisa MacKay (styling) Austen Reeder (camera) Website: https://www.whoismgmt.com Pre-order here: https://www.musicglue.com/mgmt