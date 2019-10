"Highest in the Room", le nouveau single de Travis Scott

SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott - Power Is Power (Official Video) - 07/10/2019 Listen to “Power Is Power” by SZA, The Weeknd, Travis Scott off ‘For The Throne’ everywhere: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum Amazon Music: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/AZ Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/AppleMusic iTunes: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/iTunes Spotify: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/Spotify Tidal: http://smarturl.it/forthethronealbum/Tidal Follow The Weeknd Instagram: http://instagram.com/theweeknd Twitter: http://twitter.com/theweeknd Facebook: http://facebook.com/theweeknd Follow SZA I nstagram: http://Instagram.com/sza Twitter: http://twitter.com/sza Facebook: http://facebook.com/sza Follow Travis Scott Instagram: http://instagram.com/travisscott/ Twitter: http://twitter.com/trvisXX Facebook: http://facebook.com/travisscottlaflame/ Follow Game of Thrones Instagram: http://Instagram.com/gameofthrones Twitter: http://twitter.com/gameofthrones Facebook: http://facebook.com/gameofthrones Production Company: Black Hand Cinema Director: Anthony Mandler Producer: Kim Bradshaw DP: Autumn Durald Production Designer: Fernanda Guerrero Editor: Taylor Alexander Ward Post Production Supervisor: Karl Reid VFX: Skulley FX Telecine: CO3 Camera: Panavision Lyrics: I was born of the ice and snow With the winter wolves in the dark, alone The wildest night I became the one And you’ll know you’re mine when the silence comes Heavy is the crown Only for the weak A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down ‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now ‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down I been down for the coldest war And I know where I been 'cause I bled before How do I know if I let you stay How do I know if we did it your way You wouldn't take my place, put me away, I'd die looking up at your face How do I ever know? Who can I trust? Feelings of emptiness Only love could kill me, god bless A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down ‘Cause power is power, my fire never goes out I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now ‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down Who’s hotter, been a monster with a crown So swamped by high water, keep your head up, you might drown I’m the world it’s way colder, by the day we count it down Been around, just been waiting up now, she gone come around I took a drag, bust it out the gate, my little baby, slay I wore a flag, put that on my face, ain’t nobody safe Lift the mask, they gon’ have to see what they can’t erase I took a lot so I took it back (verbal gun shots) Danger’s on my mind Ain’t no knife, dagger, bullet that can do it ‘fore you yea u know I go right straight thru it Heavy is the crown Never for a queen (oh yeah!) A knife in my heart couldn’t slow me down ‘Cause power is power, and fire never goes out I rise from my scars, nothing hurts me now ‘Cause power is power, now watch me burn it down Oh yeah (yeah!) Now watch me burn it down #ForTheThrone