Green Day dévoile un nouvel extrait de son prochain album

Green Day - Father Of All… (Official Music Video) - 23/09/2019 Dear friends and fuckers. Here’s our new hot dog video we made for father of all.....? Motherfuckers That’s right! A new vid for the kid. ➡️ http://greenday.link/fatherofallvid We wanted to make something about dancing. Anxiety. Tribalism. Joy.. and straight up violence. It’s the history of us. Meaning all of us. None of this is choreographed.. (except the hotties in red) we don’t need to be choreographed... just lose your shit.. scream like no one is listening.. dance like your hair is on fire. punk soul rockers! Crawl on the dance floor.. spit in the air.. get weird. FATHER OF ALL… ➡️ http://greenday.link/fatherofallvid Love Green Day p.s. you better watch this video on repeat while you wait for Hella Mega tickets to go on sale at 10am tomorrow (Friday) morning https://greenday.com/tour Stream/download Father Of All… everywhere now https://greenday.lnk.to/fatherofall New album Father Of All… out February 7th, pre-order https://greenday.lnk.to/fatherofallsong Catch the Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson w/ Green Day, Fall Out Boy, & Weezer + The Interrupters - get dates and tickets https://greenday.com/tour LYRICS I woke up to a message of love choking up on the smoke from above I’m obsessed with the poison and us what a mess because there’s no one to trust Huh uh Come on honey huh uh count your money huh uh what’s so funny? there’s a riot living inside of us I got paranoia baby and it’s so hysterical cracking up under the pressure looking for a miracle Huh uh come on honey lying in a bed of blood and money Huh uh what’s so funny? We are rivals in the riot inside us I’m impressed with the presence of none I’m possessed by the heat of the sun Hurry up cause I’m making a fuss Fingers up ???????????? Cause there’s no one to trust #GreenDay #FatherOfAll #HellaMegaTour