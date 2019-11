FKA Twigs reprend "Summertime" pour la BBC

FKA Twigs Live at Maida Vale - 08/11/2019 FKA Twigs gives an exclusive performance for Annie Mac and BBC Radio 1 at the legendary Maida Vale studios, London Doing two of her own tracks and a very special cover of Ella Fitzgerald, Summertime Artistic Direction by @Theo.Adams ⁣⁣Styled by @matthew_josephs | Set Design by @dannyhyland | Thanks to @the_rinayang⁣⁣ Musicians: @lucindachua | @cy.an| @lj________ | @charliestock | @my__liege | @monsieur_bisous | @josephinegalton⁣⁣ ⁣Makeup by @daniel_s_makeup | Hair @jembomb | Nails @jessicathompsonnails -- Official Channel of BBC Radio 1 Here you can find your favourite live performances, the biggest movie stars, amazing interviews and more... Still haven’t subscribed to Radio 1 on YouTube? ►► https://goo.gl/QSjLSr Follow us on socials: https://en-gb.facebook.com/bbcradio1/ https://twitter.com/bbcr1 https://www.instagram.com/bbcradio1/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/radio1