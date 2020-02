"Feel me", le nouveau titre de Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez - Feel Me (Official Lyrics) - 21/02/2020 Listen to "Feel Me", out now: http://smarturl.it/FeelMeSG Get Selena's new album 'Rare': http://smarturl.it/RARESG Follow Selena: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd LYRICS No one love you like I love you Never cheat never lie Never put no one above you, I gave you space and time Now you’re telling me you miss it And I’m still on your mind We were one in a million And love is hard to find Do you stay up late Just so you don’t dream? Every time your lips touch another I want you to feel me I want you to feel me Every time you dance with somebody I want you to feel me I want you to feel me Do your days get a little bit longer? Nights get a little bit colder? Heart beat a little bit louder? Ohhh Days get a little bit longer? Nights get a little bit colder? Heart beat a little bit louder? Ohhh When you’re running Who you run to? Where do you go to hide? When she ain’t giving you enough to Get you through the night? Won’t be caught up in the middle Of your highs and your lows Baby long as you’re not with me You’ll always be alone Do you stay up late Just so you don’t dream? Every time your lips touch another I want you to feel me I want you to feel me Every time you dance with somebody I want you to feel me I want you to feel me Do your days get a little bit longer? Nights get a little bit colder? Heart beat a little bit louder? Ohhh Days get a little bit longer? Nights get a little bit colder? Heart beat a little bit louder? Ohhh Feel me (feel me) Feel me (feel me) Feel me (feel me) Every time your lips touch another I want you to feel me I want you to feel me Every time you dance with somebody I want you to feel me I want you to feel me Do your days get a little bit longer? Nights get a little bit colder? Heart beat a little bit louder? Ohhh Days get a little bit longer? Nights get a little bit colder? Heart beat a little bit louder? Ohhh Music video by Selena Gomez performing Feel Me (Lyric Video). © 2020 Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/QGetBG