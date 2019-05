Elton John a fait ses adieux aux fans belges lors d'un concert au Sportpaleis d'Anvers

Elton John - Rocket Man (Royal Festival Hall, London 1972) - 27/05/2019 Elton’s second concert at London’s Royal Festival Hall was an opportunity for him and his band to perform their newly-recorded album Honky Château in its entirety. This live debut of ‘Rocket Man’ two months before its release as the album’s first single is striking in its freshness and its ability to nearly replicate the studio arrangement on stage. The line-up of Davey (guitar), Dee Murray (bass) and Nigel Olsson (drums) immediately established itself as the “classic” Elton band, solidifying Elton’s studio and stage presence through his most prolific period. Explore the music of Elton John:https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/essentialsID Buy / Listen to Honky Château: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/HonkyChateau_ Watch more Elton videos: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/EJvideosVD Subscribe to Elton channel: http://bit.ly/EltonYTSubscribe Follow Elton John on... Facebook: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/facebookYT Twitter: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/twitterYT Instagram: https://eltonjohn.lnk.to/instaYT Official Website: http://www.eltonjohn.com Join the Rocket Club newsletter: https://www.eltonjohn.com/rocket-club