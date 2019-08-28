Drake dévoile le clip de l'hymne des Toronto Raptors "Money in the Grave"

Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross - 28/08/2019 Official music video by Drake performing “Money In The Grave” ft. Rick Ross – Stream/Download the song here: https://Drake.lnk.to/TBITWPYD ►Subscribe to Drake on YouTube: https://Drake.lnk.to/SubscribeYD ►Exclusive Merch: https://us.octobersveryown.com/ ►Follow Drake Online Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Drake/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/drake Website: https://drakeofficial.com/ Director: Theo Skudra Producers: Jason Aita,. Sarah Park Executive Producers: Christian Tyler, Matthew Budman Production Manager: Jacqueline de Niverville Production Company: Nice & Juicy Creative Grooming: Luisa Duran Styling: Mellany Sanchez TORONTO TEAM DOP: Evan Ciniello 1st AD: Chris Simon 1st AC A-CAM: Matthew Veen 2nd AC: Adrian Muir 1st AC B-CAM: Veronique Dagenais 2nd AC B-CAM/Loader: Mack Calistan Gaffer: Alex Poutiainen Best Boy Electric: Cheska Appave 3rd Electric: Alastair Sinclair Package Truck Driver: Tom Rightmyer Key Grip: Brad Spencer Best Boy Grip: Greg Paraskov 3rd Grip: Matt Lavigne Swing: Matt Witty Production Assistant: Nicolas Houghton, Cameron Frengopoulos, Corey McGillivray, Aja Jones, Zach Litzgus OVOFEST TEAM DOP: Ian MacMillan Camera Operator: Kieran Crilly, Martin Wojtunik Steadi Cam Operator: Ali Khurshid Super 8 Camera Operator: Liam Higgins, Kit Weyman 1st AC: Nick Petrie 2nd AC: Kenny McLaughlin, Calvin D’Souza, Adrian Muir, Aaron Alte, Aiden Carter Film Loader: Robert Murdoch, Janelle Body, Felipe Lopez Runners: Luke Nairn, Kat Zoumboulakis Production Assistant: Emily Jacklin, Danny Brown LOS ANGELES TEAM Production Company (Los Angeles): Cineaste Films Executive Producer: Taylor Vandegrift UPM's: Andreas Attai, Wes Shade Coordinators: Jessica Lesley, Justin Kappenstein Assistant Director: EV Salomon DP's: Cole Graham & Sing Howe Yam AC's: Ivan Acero, Matthew Borek, Nina Portillo, Lenny Walsh 2AC's: Ambar Capoor, Travis Francis, Colleen Marshall, Cindy Phan Loader's: Natalie Abraham, Marco Escobedo Operator: Ari Robbins Production Designer: Drew Cookson Leadman: Clayton Beisner Gaffer's: Will Elder, Jay Harmon BBE's: Gordon Hale, Vi Han, Mahmoud Tahamtan Electric's: Jared Berman, Maxwell Ciesynski, Keith Fickenwirth, Isaac Han, Kevin Kim, David Nakamura, Mike Swiatek Balloon Tech: Erik Arendt Electric Driver: Andy Grishikian Key Grip's: Tyler Johnson-Williams, Marlow Nunez BB Grip's: Stuart Lock, Daniel Poole Grip's: Justin Bernard, Patrick Blake, Boyd Evans, Han Whitesides Grip Driver’s: Erik Covarrubias, Chris Rauch Location Scout’s: John Henderson, Matthew Stevens, Christina Valverde Site Rep’s: Ellen Gaule, Nancy Snowden Moho Drivers: Brandon Bodecki, John Dunbar, William Jackson Picture Car Detailer - Edwin McWhinnie Catering: Silver Grill Location Catering Craft Service: Adam Lopez Production Assistants: Misty Carbajal, Moises Carranza, Dreanna Castellanos, Darius Gardner, Shane Farragher, Evan Foster, Jonathan January, Miguel Jaramillo, Emiliano Lopez, Janae Marable, Ken Pricher, Alex Shoneck, Lee Smith, Kerry Stitt, Steve Thomas, Ricky Yearwood POST PRODUCTION Editor: Noah Kendal Assistant Editors: Evan Whitfield-Smith, Ashton Lewis Color Services Provided By: Color Collective Colorist: Alex Bickel Producer: Claudia Guevara Color Assistant: Alex Jimenez Sound Design & Mix By: Sim International - Post Sound Sound Designer: Paul Germann Sound Designer: Brennan Mercer Re-Recording Mixer: Graham Rogers Mix Operator: Will Stephens Film Processed at FotoKem Los Angeles Senior Dailies Producer: Mary Chamberlain Special Thanks Anthony Gonzales, Steve Kidd, Kit Weyman, RT, Shamier Anderson, Norman Wong, Kodak Official “Money In The Grave” ft. Rick Ross Lyrics Yeah, okay Lil CC on the beat, mmm Yeah, yeah I mean, where the fuck should I really even start? I got hoes that I'm keepin' in the dark I got my niggas 'cross the street livin' large Thinkin' back to the fact that they dead Thought my raps wasn't facts 'til they sat with the bars I got two phones, one need a charge Yeah, they twins, I could tell they ass apart I got big packs comin' on the way I got big stacks comin' out the safe I got Lil Max with me, he the wave It's a big gap between us in the game In the next life, I'm tryna stay paid When I die, put my money in the grave When I die, put my money in the grave I really gotta put a couple niggas in they place Really just lapped every nigga in the race I really might tat "Realest Nigga" on my face Lil CC let it slap with the bass I used to save hoes with a mask and a cape Now I'm like, "Nah, love, I'm good, go away" Ain't about to die with no money, I done gave it I was on top when that shit meant a lot Still on top like I'm scared of the drop Still on top and these niggas wanna swap Niggas wanna swap like it's Slauson or Watts I don't wanna change 'cause I'm good where I'm at Mob ties, so I'm always good where I'm at Word to Junior, Jazzy, Baby J Tell 'em when I die, put my money in the grave Couple figures...