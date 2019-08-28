Drake dévoile le clip de l'hymne des Toronto Raptors "Money in the Grave"

Drake - Money In The Grave ft. Rick Ross - 28/08/2019
Official music video by Drake performing “Money In The Grave” ft. Rick Ross – Stream/Download the song here: https://Drake.lnk.to/TBITWPYD
►Subscribe to Drake on YouTube: https://Drake.lnk.to/SubscribeYD
►Exclusive Merch: https://us.octobersveryown.com/
►Follow Drake Online
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/champagnepapi
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Drake/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/drake
Website: https://drakeofficial.com/
Director: Theo Skudra
Producers: Jason Aita,. Sarah Park
Executive Producers: Christian Tyler, Matthew Budman
Production Manager: Jacqueline de Niverville
Production Company: Nice & Juicy Creative
Grooming: Luisa Duran
Styling: Mellany Sanchez
TORONTO TEAM
DOP: Evan Ciniello
1st AD: Chris Simon
1st AC A-CAM: Matthew Veen
2nd AC: Adrian Muir
1st AC B-CAM: Veronique Dagenais
2nd AC B-CAM/Loader: Mack Calistan
Gaffer: Alex Poutiainen
Best Boy Electric: Cheska Appave
3rd Electric: Alastair Sinclair
Package Truck Driver: Tom Rightmyer
Key Grip: Brad Spencer
Best Boy Grip: Greg Paraskov
3rd Grip: Matt Lavigne
Swing: Matt Witty
Production Assistant: Nicolas Houghton, Cameron Frengopoulos, Corey McGillivray, Aja Jones, Zach Litzgus
OVOFEST TEAM
DOP: Ian MacMillan
Camera Operator: Kieran Crilly, Martin Wojtunik
Steadi Cam Operator: Ali Khurshid
Super 8 Camera Operator: Liam Higgins, Kit Weyman
1st AC: Nick Petrie
2nd AC: Kenny McLaughlin, Calvin D’Souza, Adrian Muir, Aaron Alte, Aiden Carter
Film Loader: Robert Murdoch, Janelle Body, Felipe Lopez
Runners: Luke Nairn, Kat Zoumboulakis
Production Assistant: Emily Jacklin, Danny Brown
LOS ANGELES TEAM
Production Company (Los Angeles): Cineaste Films
Executive Producer: Taylor Vandegrift
UPM's: Andreas Attai, Wes Shade
Coordinators: Jessica Lesley, Justin Kappenstein
Assistant Director: EV Salomon
DP's: Cole Graham & Sing Howe Yam
AC's: Ivan Acero, Matthew Borek, Nina Portillo, Lenny Walsh
2AC's: Ambar Capoor, Travis Francis, Colleen Marshall, Cindy Phan
Loader's: Natalie Abraham, Marco Escobedo
Operator: Ari Robbins
Production Designer: Drew Cookson
Leadman: Clayton Beisner
Gaffer's: Will Elder, Jay Harmon
BBE's: Gordon Hale, Vi Han, Mahmoud Tahamtan
Electric's: Jared Berman, Maxwell Ciesynski, Keith Fickenwirth, Isaac Han, Kevin Kim, David Nakamura, Mike Swiatek
Balloon Tech: Erik Arendt
Electric Driver: Andy Grishikian
Key Grip's: Tyler Johnson-Williams, Marlow Nunez
BB Grip's: Stuart Lock, Daniel Poole
Grip's: Justin Bernard, Patrick Blake, Boyd Evans, Han Whitesides
Grip Driver’s: Erik Covarrubias, Chris Rauch
Location Scout’s: John Henderson, Matthew Stevens, Christina Valverde
Site Rep’s: Ellen Gaule, Nancy Snowden
Moho Drivers: Brandon Bodecki, John Dunbar, William Jackson
Picture Car Detailer - Edwin McWhinnie
Catering: Silver Grill Location Catering
Craft Service: Adam Lopez
Production Assistants: Misty Carbajal, Moises Carranza, Dreanna Castellanos, Darius Gardner, Shane Farragher, Evan Foster, Jonathan January, Miguel Jaramillo, Emiliano Lopez, Janae Marable, Ken Pricher, Alex Shoneck, Lee Smith, Kerry Stitt, Steve Thomas, Ricky Yearwood
POST PRODUCTION
Editor: Noah Kendal
Assistant Editors: Evan Whitfield-Smith, Ashton Lewis
Color Services Provided By: Color Collective
Colorist: Alex Bickel
Producer: Claudia Guevara
Color Assistant: Alex Jimenez
Sound Design & Mix By: Sim International - Post Sound
Sound Designer: Paul Germann
Sound Designer: Brennan Mercer
Re-Recording Mixer: Graham Rogers
Mix Operator: Will Stephens
Film Processed at FotoKem Los Angeles
Senior Dailies Producer: Mary Chamberlain
Special Thanks Anthony Gonzales, Steve Kidd, Kit Weyman, RT, Shamier Anderson, Norman Wong, Kodak
Official “Money In The Grave” ft. Rick Ross Lyrics
Yeah, okay
Lil CC on the beat, mmm
Yeah, yeah
I mean, where the fuck should I really even start?
I got hoes that I'm keepin' in the dark
I got my niggas 'cross the street livin' large
Thinkin' back to the fact that they dead
Thought my raps wasn't facts 'til they sat with the bars
I got two phones, one need a charge
Yeah, they twins, I could tell they ass apart
I got big packs comin' on the way
I got big stacks comin' out the safe
I got Lil Max with me, he the wave
It's a big gap between us in the game
In the next life, I'm tryna stay paid
When I die, put my money in the grave
When I die, put my money in the grave
I really gotta put a couple niggas in they place
Really just lapped every nigga in the race
I really might tat "Realest Nigga" on my face
Lil CC let it slap with the bass
I used to save hoes with a mask and a cape
Now I'm like, "Nah, love, I'm good, go away"
Ain't about to die with no money, I done gave it
I was on top when that shit meant a lot
Still on top like I'm scared of the drop
Still on top and these niggas wanna swap
Niggas wanna swap like it's Slauson or Watts
I don't wanna change 'cause I'm good where I'm at
Mob ties, so I'm always good where I'm at
Word to Junior, Jazzy, Baby J
Tell 'em when I die, put my money in the grave
Couple figures...