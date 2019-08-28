Drake dévoile le clip de l'hymne des Toronto Raptors "Money in the Grave"

Drake a présenté le nouveau clip de la chanson 'Money In the Grave' sur YouTube.
Drake a présenté le nouveau clip de la chanson 'Money In the Grave' sur YouTube. - © Drake / Youtube.com

Le titre "Money in the Grave", sur lequel figure aussi le rappeur Rick Ross est paru en juin 2019, célébrant la victoire des Raptors de Toronto en finale de la NBA. Quelques mois plus tard, Drake partage son clip, réalisé par Theo Skudra, un proche collaborateur du rappeur de Toronto à la fois photographe et réalisateur.

Cette vidéo en noir et blanc montre notamment Drake dans un jet privé, avant sa rencontre avec Rick Ross dans l'arrière boutique d'un restaurant italien. On découvre, à la fin du clip, une apparition de Zack Bia, un Instagrammeur notoire qui travaille actuellement avec le cofondateur du groupe hôtelier H. Wood, John Terzian. On y voit également Drake en train de jouer au basket, ainsi que des images d'un concert donné à Toronto pendant l'OVO Fest.

À l'origine, le titre "Money In the Grave" est paru avec son single "Omertà", dans le cadre de son extended play "The Best in the World Pack" qui visait à marquer la victoire de l'équipe de basket qu'il soutient depuis de nombreuses années. Courant août, Drake avait partagé sa première compilation, intitulée "Care Package", depuis son album à succès "Scorpio", paru en 2018.