Diplo incarne Niall Horan dans le remix parodique de "Nice to Meet Ya"

Niall Horan - Nice To Meet Ya (Official) - 12/11/2019

Director: The Young Astronauts
Producer: Jeff Pantaleo

Lyrics:
[Verse 1]
I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Verse 2]
I wanna blow your mind, just come with me, I swear
I'm gonna take you somewhere warm, you know j'adore la mer
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Chorus]
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)

[Refrain]
Nice to meet ya, what's your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink

[Verse 3]
I like the way you talk, I like the things you wear
I want your number tattooed on my arm in ink, I swear
'Cause when the morning comes, I know you won't be there
Every time I turn around, you disappear

[Chorus]
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya
(I got love for you)
(I got love for you)

[Bridge]
One minute, you're there, the next one, you're gone
Been waiting for you all night, so come on
You know what I need, you know what I want
You know what I need now, you know what I need now

[Refrain]
Nice to meet ya, what's your name?
Let me treat ya to a drink

[Outro]
Nice to meet ya (I got love for you)
Where ya been? (I got love for you)
Let me treat ya (I got love for you)
To a drink (I got love for you)
Nice to meet ya

Music video by Niall Horan performing Nice To Meet Ya. © 2019 Neon Haze Music Ltd, under exclusive license to UMG Recordings, Inc.