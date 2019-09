Diplo demande pardon aux Jonas Brothers dans le clip "Lonely"

Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley - Lonely (with Jonas Brothers) (Official Music Video) - 30/09/2019 Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley - Lonely (with Jonas Brothers) (Official Music Video) Subscribe to Diplo YouTube Channel - http://diplo.fm/YouTube Listen to Lonely https://Diplo.lnk.to/Lonely Spotify: https://Diplo.lnk.to/Lonely/Spotify Apple Music: https://Diplo.lnk.to/Lonely/AppleMusic Directed by Brandon Dermer Produced by Jonas Dolkart Director of Photography - Wojciech Kielar 2nd Unit - George Nienhuis Cam Op - Chuck Schwarzbeck Production Design - Racey North Edited by Andrew Wilsak Colored by RKM Studios Special Thanks to XS Nightclub Al Emes & Max Gibb at Square Butte Ranch Calgary Stampede Electric Lady Studios, NYC Follow Diplo: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/diplo Twitter: https://twitter.com/diplo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diplo SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/diplo Follow Jonas Brothers: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JonasBrothers/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/jonasbrothers Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jonasbrothers/ SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/jonasbrothers Lyrics: Wanna ride with you till the wheels fall off Until we’re running out of road Wanna dance with you till the music stops Until we got no place to go Everybody needs a place to hide This don’t have to be a bumpy ride I think we should be alone tonight Because we don’t have to be lonely Everybody needs some company Let’s talk about it over one more drink I think you should be alone with me Because we don’t have to be lonely Don’t have to be lonely Lonely Don’t have to be lonely Don’t have to be lonely Don’t have to be lonely Wanna ride with you till the world stands still Like there’s no one else but us Wanna dance with you until we can’t stand up Until we both give into love Everybody needs a place to hide This don’t have to be a bumpy ride I think we should be alone tonight Because we don’t have to be lonely Everybody needs some company Let’s talk about it over one more drink I think you should be alone with me Because we don’t have to be lonely Don’t have to be lonely Lonely Don’t have to be lonely Don’t have to be lonely Don’t have to be lonely Wanna ride with you till the wheels fall off Until we’re running out of road #ThomasWesley #JonasBrothers #Lonely