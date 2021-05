Découverte musicale : Charlotte Cardin, l'étoile montante du Québec

Charlotte Cardin - Meaningless [Official Music Video] - 03/05/2021 The official music video for Charlotte Cardin - "Meaningless" Download/Stream my debut album 'Phoenix' - out now! https://CharlotteCardin.lnk.to/PhoenixID The Phoenix Experience - a livestream event - April 29th/30th Get Tickets: https://www.momenthouse.com/charlottecardin WARNING: Contains rapid flashing images. Viewers discretion is advised. Produced by Colossale Director: Norman Wong Executive Producer/Creative Producer: Christian Tyler Producer: Alex Dall'Orso Production Manager: Cam Frengopoulos 1st Assistant Director: Scott Weatherall Production Assistant: Zach Litzgus Production Assistant: Olivia Swayze CAMERA Director of Photography: Bobby Shore 1st Assistant Camera: Matt Veen 2nd Assistant Camera: Max Sims BTS: Gennelle Cruz GRIP & ELECTRIC Gaffer: Ryan Hernandez Key Grip: Nick Julian Lighting Designer/Gaffer: Gideon Ayesu PM/Set Dec: Lisa Quail Video Tech/Server Op : Colin Moore Best Boy Electric/LX Tech: Victoria Fernandez-Gabica 3rd Electric/Swing: Dave Morgado Video Tech Lead: Zico Val Video Tech: Ryan Bovaird Audio Lead: Jeremie Ngandu WARDROBE & HMU Stylist: Skye Kelton Styling Assistant: Basia Wyszynski HMU: Nate Matthew CHOREOGRAPHER Choreographer: Amy Gardner VISUAL ASSETS Designer: Nic Girard Designer: Rafael Ruiz TALENT Artist: Charlotte Cardin Dancer: Zack Tang Dancer : Jontae McCrory Dancer : Rakeem Hardy Dancer : Kris Grzella POST PRODUCTION Editorial: Kyle Gregory Sanderson Assistant: Griffin Stobbs Design Studio: Worship Designers: Nic Girard & Rafael Ruiz Colour House: Alter Ego Post Producer: Jane Garrah Colorist: Wade Odlum Remerciements à la SODEC. LYRICS I hear your voice But it never quite fills the void Thought that we were two for good But love is never like it should I can arrange Meeting a stranger Forget you a day But I can’t imagine What even happens Beyond the pain See the sun leading us To the land of the lost and the reasonless Hear the drum beating us I forever surrender I don’t wanna live A meaningless I don’t wanna live A meaningless Life without you (X2) I’m tired of good boys Sleeping on my chest You wanna rip my heart out Baby be my guest I hope you hear this song and reminisce Cause without me your whole life Is fucking meaningless See the sun leading us To the land of the lost and the reasonless Hear the drum beating us I forever surrender The rest is meaningless Meaningless I don’t wanna live A meaningless I don’t wanna live A meaningless Oh I’ve been wasting my twenties Filling glasses half empty I don’t wanna live A meaningless Life without you You’ve seen me down You’ve seen me high You’ve seen me dancing in the night Now that you’re gone You leave me crying Alone in this meaningless life (X2) See the sun leading us To the land of the lost and the reasonless Hear the drum beating us I forever surrender The rest is meaningless Subscribe for more official content from Charlotte Cardin: https://CharlotteCardin.lnk.to/SubscribeID Follow Charlotte Cardin Facebook: https://CharlotteCardin.lnk.to/FacebookID Twitter: https://CharlotteCardin.lnk.to/TwitterID Instagram: https://CharlotteCardin.lnk.to/InstagramID Website: https://CharlotteCardin.lnk.to/WebsiteID #CharlotteCardin #Meaningless #OfficialVideo #MusicVideo