Décès de Joseph Shabalala, fondateur des Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Ladysmith Black Mambazo - King Of Kings (Live at Montreux 2000) - 12/02/2020 Ladysmith Black Mambazo are the most famous and successful Zulu vocal group of all time. Founded and led by Joseph Shabalala in 1974, they quickly became hugely popular in their native South Africa but it was their collaboration with Paul Simon on his classic Graceland album in the mid-eighties that brought them to a worldwide audience. The group's stunning vocal harmonies combining a number of bass voices with a single tenor and alto and with Shabalala singing lead are instantly recognisable and extraordinarily powerful and their live shows are also a showcase for athletic Zulu dancing. Ladysmith Black Mambazo have played Montreux on three occasions and this DVD is a combination from all three performances. It features classic tracks such as Hello My Baby, King Of Kings and the song co-written with Paul Simon, Homeless, which has become their signature tune. As a bonus feature, these duplicate performances from other years are also included: 1) Homeless 2) Nomathemba 3) Hello My Baby 4) Homeless