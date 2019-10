"Closer to Grey", l'album surprise de Chromatics

CHROMATICS "I WANT TO BE ALONE" (Official Video) - 03/10/2019 Get tickets for Chromatics & Desire’s 2019 Fall EU Tour here: https://italiansdoitbetter.com/tour/ Written By Jackson C. Frank Directed By Johnny Jewel Video By Chromatics Produced & Mixed By Johnny Jewel Mastered By Mike Bozzi At Bernie Grundman Mastering Director Of Photography Rene Hallen https://italiansdoitbetter.com/store/ https://www.discogs.com/seller/ITALIANSDOITBETTERCO/profile https://twitter.com/IDIB https://www.instagram.com/italiansdoitbetter/ https://soundcloud.com/johnnyjewel Lyrics: I Want To Be Alone I Need To Touch Each Stone Face The Grave That I Have Grown I Want To Be Alone Before All The Days Are Gone & Darker Walls Are Bent & Torn To Pass The Time Of Those Who Mourn I Want To Be Alone Rivers That Run Anywhere Are In My Hand & Just Up The Stair Past The Eyes Of Those Who Care Who Can Never Be Alone Changes That Were Not Meant To Be Tow The Hours Of My Memory Sing A Song Of Love To Me To Say You Must Never Never Be Alone The Tears Of A Silent Rain Seek Shelter On My Broken Pane & Run Away But I Remain To Speak The Words That Sing Of Alone I Want To Be Alone I Need To Touch Each Stone Face The Grave That I Have Grown I Want To Be Alone