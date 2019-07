Cinq albums à écouter en juillet

Sum 41 - Never There (Official Music Video) - 03/07/2019 ► Pre-order the new album 'Order In Decline' : http://smarturl.it/Sum41Merch ► Pre-save the album on Spotify: http://smarturl.it/OrderInDecline/spotify ► Pre-save the album on Apple Music: http://smarturl.it/OrderInDecline/AppleMusic ► Catch Sum 41 on tour! http://sum41.com --- The official music video for Sum 41's new single "Never There,'' off their new album 'Order In Decline' out July 19th on Hopeless Records. ???????? Dedicated to single parents everywhere. Directed By: John Asher @therealjohnasher Produced By: Selfish Entertainment @Selfishent Pro Skater: CJ Collins IG @cjcollinsskate --- Lyrics: Do you think about me cause I don’t have any doubt you must in this life Even though you’re never there, I didn’t feel you disappear from sight, you did it well. And now You and I share the same life missing out So the story goes That we’re left, we’re stuck with a broken house. I know that if I I had the chance I’d let you know, that I understand and I’ve let it go. I don’t need you by my side I think by now I’m doing fine myself, on my own But I feel you time to time, like your sending outta sign to tell say I’m not alone Because You and I share the same life missing out So the story goes That we’re left, we’re stuck with a broken house. I know that if The chance appears I’d have no fears, we both share pain, we feel the same. --- Follow Sum 41 on social media! ► https://twitter.com/sum41 ► https://www.facebook.com/sum41 ► https://instagram.com/sum41 --- Subscribe to our channel for more videos! http://hopel.es/1SLT7uw Follow Hopeless Records on social media! ► http://twitter.com/hopelessrecords ► http://facebook.com/hopelessrecords ► http://instagram.com/hopelessrecords http://tumblr.com/hopelessrecords --- http://www.sum41.com http://www.hopelessrecords.com #sum41 #hopelessrecords #orderindecline