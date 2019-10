Chvrches met en musique un jeu vidéo avec le single "Death Stranding"

CHVRCHES - Death Stranding (Audio) - 02/10/2019 CHVRCHES – Death Stranding Out Now! https://smarturl.it/CHVRCHESDS DEATH STRANDING available for PlayStation®4 on November 8, 2019. http://www.PlayStation.com/deathstranding Be sure to Pre-Order The Official Timefall: Death Stranding Soundtrack here: https://smarturl.it/TimefallMusic VERSE 1 Let’s make a toast to the damned Waiting for tomorrow When we’re played out by the band Drowning out our sorrows What will become of us now, at the end of time? We’ll be fine, you and I Let’s draw a line in the sand Keep it straight and narrow We had it all in our hands We begged and then we borrowed What will become of us all at the end of love? When we’ve stopped looking up? CHORUS You can take my heart Hold it together as we fall apart Maybe together we can make a spark in the stars we embark And keep us together as the lights go dark VERSE 2 Let’s tell the truth, just for once Asking for an answer Now that it’s all said and done Nothing really matters What will become of us all if we dare to dream? At the end of the scene? VERSE 3 Let’s open up to the sky Ask it for closure ‘Least we can say that we tried But it’s never really over What will become of us all, at the end of the line? Will we live? Will we die? Follow CHVRCHES: http://instagram.com/chvrches http://www.facebook.com/chvrches http://po.st/CHVRCHESAppleMusic http://po.st/CHVRCHESSpotify http://twitter.com/chvrches http://chvrches.tumblr.com #CHVRCHES #TimeFall #DeathStranding