"Chasing Rainbows", le clip survitaminé de Big Freedia et Kesha

Big Freedia - "Chasing Rainbows" feat. Kesha (Official Music Video) - 21/02/2020 Music video for Big Freedia "Chasing Rainbows" feat. Kesha Stream/download - https://bigfreedia.ffm.to/chasingrainbows LOUDER EP out March 13: https://bigfreedia.ffm.to/louderep Get tickets to see Big Freedia on tour with Kesha! http://www.bigfreedia.com/tour/ Directed by Jonah Lincoln Best & Lagan Sebert Produced by Magic Seed Follow Big Freedia: https://www.instagram.com/bigfreedia/ https://www.facebook.com/bigfreedia/ https://twitter.com/bigfreedia