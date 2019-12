Chance The Rapper s'offre un clip interactif codé par de jeunes élèves de Chicago

Introducing SuperMe - an official video game from students in Chicago - 11/12/2019 Recently named the “official video game” for the song, I Love You So Much, SuperMe’s hand drawn heroes hail from Chicago Public Schools - where kids across seven elementary and middle schools used code to make the heroes fly through their city - collecting hearts along the way. Made possible by CS4ALL and SocialWorks with a little help from Google. If you know students who want to code their own hero game, they can check out https://g.co/codeyourhero, the latest activity from CS First, Google's free computer science education curriculum Subscribe to our Channel: https://www.youtube.com/google Tweet with us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/google Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/google Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Google