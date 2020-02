Carly Rae Jepsen dévoile le nouveau single "Let's Be Friends"

Carly Rae Jepsen - Let's Be Friends (Official Lyric Video) - 10/02/2020 Carly Rae Jepsen's new single "Let's Be Friends" is out now! Buy/Stream: https://smarturl.it/LetsBeFriendsCRJ Follow Carly Rae Jepsen: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carlyraejepsen/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/carlyraejepsen Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Carlyraejepsen/ Lyrics: Call out your persuasions I got the feeling that you don’t know what to say it’s a A black dress occasion Nobody’s dying it’s a dinner not a date but I Feel young and inspired That this is over and I’m hoping you’ll agree so I Phase out and smile over That little phrase it isn’t you baby it’s me So take the tarot card and tell a fortune gold The past heartbreaks the lies we told we tell again Let’s be friends then never speak again It’s cool we can just pretend were friends and never speak again See you soon hope we can remain good friends You take it The bottle down Man this is easier than how I thought it’d go You smiling Like a devil you tell me you were coming here to let me know that It’s over when it’s over And it’s over baby So take the tarot card and tell a fortune gold The past heartbreaks the lies we told we tell again Let’s be friends then never speak again It’s cool we can just pretend we’re friends and never speak again See you soon hope we can remain good friends Catch you later Never gonna see you again See you never Let’s be friends Catch you later Never gonna see you again See you never I had a really nice time with you I mean you’re sort of a dick sometimes but someone out there is surely gonna love a dick Uh check please Let’s be friends then never speak again It’s cool we can just pretend were friends and never speak again See you soon hope we can remain good friends Catch you later Never gonna see you again I’ll see you never Let’s be friends Catch you later Never gonna see you again I’ll see you never Let’s be friends Let’s be friends Let’s be Friends Not really though #CRJ #LetsBeFriends #CarlyRaeJepsen Music video by Carly Rae Jepsen performing Let's Be Friends (Lyric Video). © 2020 School Boy/Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/HAIMTJ