Carlos Santana en concert en mars 2020 au Sportpaleis d'Anvers

Santana - Breaking Down The Door ft. Buika Africa Speaks is the new energy-infused, full-length album from Santana. It features the soulful vocals of Afro-Latin singer Buika and was produced by legendary producer Rick Rubin. Santana and his eight-piece band convened at Rubin's Shangri La Studios in Malibu, and in a joyous and stimulating 10-day period they recorded an astonishing number of tracks, many of them in one take. Inspired by the melodies, sounds and rhythms of Africa, Santana has created a truly memorable and powerful experience that also promises to be one of his most groundbreaking albums yet.

LYRICS:
Tina was no deceiver,
Few were inclined to believe her
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?

She was lucky to marry
A rich rich man handsome like Harry
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? Harry was a charmer No one believed he could harm her Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? The wedding was the talk of the town Tina went down the aisle in a long long white gown Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? They said she wanted to marry above her; All she want was someone to love her Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? News came first, they called her a liar; She had no sound, she mouth full of wire. Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? In the end Tina was buried By the church where she got married Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? Tina should have outlived us Now we pray that she will forgive us Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? Tina was no deceiver, Few were inclined to believe her Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door? Written by Carlos Santana, Manu Chao, Buika, Drew Gonsalves, Ivan Duran and Rafael de Leon
"Breaking Down the Door" is an adaptation of "Abatina" written by Manu Chao, Drew Gonsalves, Ivan Duran and Rafael de Leon