Carlos Santana en concert en mars 2020 au Sportpaleis d'Anvers

Santana - Breaking Down The Door ft. Buika - 29/10/2019
"Breaking Down The Door" ft. Buika from the upcoming album, Africa Speaks, available on June 7th!
Africa Speaks is the new energy-infused, full-length album from Santana. It features the soulful vocals of Afro-Latin singer Buika and was produced by legendary producer Rick Rubin. Santana and his eight-piece band convened at Rubin’s Shangri La Studios in Malibu, and in a joyous and stimulating 10-day period they recorded an astonishing number of tracks, many of them in one take. Inspired by the melodies, sounds and rhythms of Africa, Santana has created a truly memorable and powerful experience that also promises to be one of his most groundbreaking albums yet.
LYRICS:
Tina was no deceiver,
Few were inclined to believe her
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
She was lucky to marry
A rich rich man handsome like Harry
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
Harry was a charmer
No one believed he could harm her
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
The wedding was the talk of the town
Tina went down the aisle in a long long white gown
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
They said she wanted to marry above her;
All she want was someone to love her
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
News came first, they called her a liar;
She had no sound, she mouth full of wire.
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
In the end Tina was buried
By the church where she got married
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
Tina should have outlived us
Now we pray that she will forgive us
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
Tina was no deceiver,
Few were inclined to believe her
Aba Tina oh, who you have there breakin' down the door?
Written by Carlos Santana, Manu Chao, Buika, Drew Gonsalves, Ivan Duran and Rafael de Leon
Published by Stellabella Music (BMI), Sony ATV, Radio Bemba, Roots Caribbean, Stonetree Music, Because Editions and Microhits
“Breaking Down the Door” is an adaptation of “Abatina” written by Manu Chao, Drew Gonsalves, Ivan Duran and Rafael de Leon published by Radio Bemba, Roots Caribbean Rhythms Publishing, Stonetree Music, Because Editions and Microhits Music Corp./Estate of Rafael De Leon
CREDITS:
Production
Director: Rafatoon
Production Company: dreambear
Executive Producers: Evan Brown & Dave Gelb
Cinematography: Dan Kennedy
1st AD: Kate Branom
1st AC: James Regan
2nd AC: Gabriella Aguirre
Gaffer: David Reichman
Key Grip: Joe Albino
HMU: Shideh Kafei
HMU Assistant: Maria Alexandra
Art Director: Kendra Eaves
Stylist: Sofia Amaral
Wardrobe Assistant: Mykael Rodarte
Set PAs: Tyrone Gibson, Shane Hanlon, Allison Friedman, Bruce Simmons, and Jamaal Franklyn
Video Commissioners: Nia Andrews and Laurence Jacobs
Concord Records label: Paul Kremen and Daniel Rojas
Agency: Reveur
Agency Representative: Emily Sanders
Santana and Buika footage
Directed by Ryan Pawlak
Executive Produced by Laurence Jacobs and Ryan Pawlak
Produced by Patrick Mediate / Man With A Cam
Cinematography by David Smith
B-Cam: Roy Wanguhu
Grip: Anna Newman
Post Production
Art Direction: Rafatoon - Camilo Leal
VFX: Rafatoon - Camilo Leal - Duo Team
Composition: Rafatoon
Edit: Jonathan Vargas
VFX Production: Camilo Leal - David Martinez
2D Animation: Daniel Cuervo, Camilo Leal, Ivan Giraldo, Gerardo Gonzales, Miguel Angel
Rotoscoping: César Gonzalez, Edward Colorado, Francisco Sandoval, Esteban Martinez, Camilo Valderrama
Featured Cast
Michelle Morales, Joshua Leon, Brayan Llamaoza, Luis Lopez, Essence Delgado, Mario Castro, Jovan Johnson, Katrina Yaukey, Guillermo Barron Rios
Music video by Santana performing Breaking Down The Door.
