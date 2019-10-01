Carlos Santana en concert en mars 2020 au Sportpaleis d'Anvers

Carlos Santana
2 images
Carlos Santana - © Ethan Miller - AFP

Carlos Santana, virtuose de la guitare, fera escale en mars 2020 au Sportpaleis d'Anvers dans le cadre de son Miraculous World Tour. L'occasion de célébrer deux événements marquants dans sa carrière d'artiste: le vingtième anniversaire de son album "Supernatural" et la sortie de son opus "Abraxas", il y a 50 ans déjà.

Guitariste, compositeur et chanteur américain d'origine mexicaine, on dit de Carlos Santana qu'il fut le pape du rock latino et le précurseur de la world music.

Il a percé sur la scène internationale après son concert légendaire au festival de Woodstock en 1969. Sa version ensorcelante de "Soul Sacrifice" était l'un des temps forts musicaux du film Woodstock. Au même moment, il a sorti son premier album éponyme, qui lui a valu son premier classement dans le top 10 avec le titre "Evil Ways". Les classiques "Abraxas" et "Santana III" ont suivi.

Aujourd'hui, l'artiste a écoulé plus de 100 millions de disques et décroché 13 (Latin) GRAMMY Awards. En 2003, le magazine Rolling Stone l'a même classé parmi les 15 meilleurs guitaristes de tous les temps.

Carlos Santana revient au Sportpaleis d'Anvers le mardi 24 mars 2020 où il ravira les oreilles au son de ses nombreux tubes ("Soul Sacrifice", "Jin-Go-Lo-Ba", "Evil Ways", "Black Magic Woman"...). Un hommage sera aussi rendu à John Coltrane.

Billets en vente à partir du mardi 5 novembre sur teleticketservice.com.