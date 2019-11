"California Snow", le nouveau clip de Weezer

Weezer - California Snow starring Adam DeVine (Official video from the motion picture ‘Spell’)... "California Snow" from the motion picture 'Spell' - in select theaters now and available everywhere on demand 11/19. Starring Adam DeVine and Barak Hardley Directed by Brendan Walter DP Eric Bader Editor Stephen Giglio Produced by Carling and Kit French for French Productions About Spell: Following the unexpected death of his fiancée, an American illustrator embarks on a soul-searching journey across the isolated Icelandic countryside, only to become drawn into a supernatural world of ancient runes and secrets - unless it's all in his head. Produced by Crush Pictures and directed by Brendan Walter, Spell stars Barak Hardley, Jackie Tohn, Magnús Jónsson and Birna Rún Eiríksdóttir. More info: https://www.spellmovie.com FOLLOW WEEZER Site: https://weezer.com Instagram: https://instagram.com/weezer Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/weezer Facebook: http://facebook.com/weezer Store: https://weezerwebstore.com LYRICS Walk soft with a big stick When I play guitar it’s sick This is the definition of flow Nobody cold as this California snow Never let me go Cuz I’m down Yes i’m down if you’re down California snow Never let me go Back in 30 minutes High as i can get it Give me everything you got I can move a mountain Solve a thorny problem Lava's gonna flow so hot Never worry bout tomorrow Cuz i’m Living for today If you see a tear fall Don’t worry bout me, ya’ll This is what it’s like on top Never go against the family All i ever had to do is sing Never go against the family When the root is strong the root is sweet Did you ever get to be a child Shake it up until it hurts Panic attack, stay the hell back It's me and you against the world C’mon judas give me a kiss I can’t take no more of this Don’t nobody look at me Just nail me up by the wrists #Weezer #CaliforniaSnow #SPELL