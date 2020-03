BTS surprend ses fans avec le clip de "Black Swan"

BTS (방탄소년단) 'Black Swan' Official MV - 06/03/2020 BTS (방탄소년단) 'Black Swan' Official MV Credits: Director : YongSeok Choi (Lumpens) Co-Director : Guzza (Lumpens) Assistant Director : Jihye Yoon (Lumpens) Executive Producer / Producer : Tiffany Suh Director of Photography : Hyunwoo Nam (GDW) Focus Puller : Sangwoo Yoon B Cam : Eumko 2nd AC : Eunki Kim Camera Crew : Robin Kim, Isue shin, Alec Echaverria, Matt Maio JIB Operator : YoungJoong Kim, Hyun In Kim Co-production company : FREENJOY Executive Producer : Nathan Scherrer Production Supervisor : Sina Pars, Joe Keenan Production Coordinator : Matt Kovacs Client Liaison : Ran Ro 1st AD : Joe Suarez 2nd AD Liaison : Joseph Kim Location Manager : Laura Dominguez Gaffer : Kyle Bryson Key Grip : Wadsworth Peters Color : Company 3 Colorist : Charles Bunnag Senior Producer : Gabriel Wakeman Associate Producer : Bianca Yi Visual Creative : Nu Kim, Sabinne Cheon, Lee Sun Kyoung, Kim Ga Eun Performance Directing : Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun Artist Management : Kim Shin Gyu, Kim Su Bin, Park Jun Tae, An Da Sol, Ahn Jong Hun, Lee Jung Min Big Hit Entertainment. Rights are reserved selectively in the video. Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws. Manufactured by Big Hit Entertainment, Seoul, Korea. Connect with BTS: https://ibighit.com/bts http://twitter.com/BTS_bighit http://twitter.com/BTS_twt http://www.facebook.com/bangtan.official https://www.youtube.com/user/BANGTANTV http://instagram.com/BTS.bighitofficial https://channels.vlive.tv/FE619 https://www.tiktok.com/@bts_official_bighit https://app.weverse.io/gpt4o https://www.weibo.com/BTSbighit https://www.weibo.com/BTSmembers http://i.youku.com/btsofficial http://btsblog.ibighit.com #BTS #방탄소년단 #BlackSwan #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 #MV