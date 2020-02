BTS partage le clip de "Outro : Ego", comme trailer de son prochain album

BTS (방탄소년단) MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 'Outro : Ego' Comeback Trailer - 03/02/2020 BTS (방탄소년단) MAP OF THE SOUL : 7 'Outro : Ego' Comeback Trailer Credits: Director: YooJeong Ko 1st AD: Yena Kang 2nd AD: Jihye Yoon, Guzza(Lumpens) DOP: HanGyeol Lee Focus puller: JooYoung Ha 2nd: SeoHee Seo DIT: DaeWoong Jang 3rd: SeoIn Jae Gaffer: HyunSuk Song (Real lighting) Lighting Crew: TaeHee Lee, JungHyun Choi, HyunJoo Kim, HyoShin Kim, JunHee Min, NamGi Lee, YoungHwan Park Jimmy Jib: YoungJung Kim, HyunIn Kim, MinHyuk Go Art Director: Bona Kim, Jinsil Park (MU:E) Assistant Art team: YeonJi Bae, Jinyun Kim Art-team Manager: ilho Heo VFX: SecondFloor Supervisor: DY.B 3D Artist: Jaejin.D, Jieun.H FX Artist: Daeyoung.B 2D Compositor: Sungkyu.Y, Dongil.H Project Manager: Pure.K Typography Design: Sunny Studio Illustrator: HELLDOG Visual Creative: Nu Kim, Sabinne Cheon, Lee Sun Kyoung, Kim Ga Eun, Lee Min Gyu Artist Management: Kim Shin Gyu, An Da Sol BigHit Entertainment. Rights are reserved selectively in the video. Unauthorized reproduction is a violation of applicable laws. Manufactured by BigHit Entertainment, Seoul, Korea. Connect with BTS: https://ibighit.com/bts http://twitter.com/BTS_bighit http://twitter.com/BTS_twt http://www.facebook.com/bangtan.official https://www.youtube.com/user/BANGTANTV http://instagram.com/BTS.bighitofficial https://channels.vlive.tv/FE619 https://www.tiktok.com/@bts_official_bighit https://app.weverse.io/gpt4o https://www.weibo.com/BTSbighit https://www.weibo.com/BTSmembers http://i.youku.com/btsofficial http://btsblog.ibighit.com #BTS #방탄소년단 #Ego #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 #Trailer #jhope