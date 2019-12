"Best Interest" et "Group B", les deux cadeaux de Noël de Tyler the Creator

BEST INTEREST - 24/12/2019 a song that i never got to fully finish from IGOR sessions. didnt want it to sit on a hard drive. filmed with no music, with hopes that it would sync up, a success! ------filmed by: Wyatt Navarro LYRICS: DARLING DARLING DARLING ITS NO NEED TO WORRY ITS JUST A COUPLE THINGS IF ITS YOU AND OTHER ITS NO NEED TO WORRY CAUSE I CAN SLEEP BETWEEN IM A 3RD WHEELER IM A SIDE BETTER IM A HOME WRECKER GIVE IT UP! BUT ILL KEEP IT IN YOUR BEST INTEREST I WAS OUT HERE PLAYING GAMES YOU WAS OUT HERE WITH A LAME ONE I CAN PLAY THE SIDE NIGGA ROLE EASY BUT NOT FOR TOO LONG IM THE SIDE NIGGA I GOTTA SNEAK AROUND AND HIDE WIT CHA I WANNA SEE YOU GIMMIE 5 MINUTES PAPARAZZI PROLLY GOT LIKE 5 PICTURES CLICK CLICK CLICK CLICK I WONT TELL ANYBODY, ITS OUR SECRET TOP OF THE MORNING LIKE YEE YAW I TOOK A SHOT THIS IS B-BALL THE TEAM YOU PLAY FOR IS SEE-SAW SO I KNOW THAT ITS FAKE WHEN I SEE YAW DONT WANNA FUCK WHAT YOU GOT UP I WOULD NEVER BLOW YOUR SPOT UP I KNOW MY PLACE, IM THE LAND LORD ILL CARRY THE WEIGHT TILL MY HANDS SORE ILL KEEP IT YOUR BEST INTEREST