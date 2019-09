"Behind Barz", le nouveau single de Drake

Behind Barz (Bonus) - 16/09/2019 Provided to YouTube by OVO Sound/Warner Records Behind Barz (Bonus) · Drake Top Boy (A Selection of Music Inspired by the Series) ℗ 2019 OVO Sound/Warner Records Inc. Masterer: Chris Athens Masterer: David "DC" Castro Mixer: Noah "40" Shebib Recorded by: Noah Shebib Recorded by: Noel Cadastre Producer, Programmer: Richie Beats Writer: A. Graham Auto-generated by YouTube.