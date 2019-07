Avril Lavigne sort le clip de "I Fell in Love with the Devil"

Avril Lavigne - I Fell In Love With The Devil (Official Video) - 16/07/2019 Directed by Elliott Lester and produced by Chromista “I Fell In Love With the Devil” from the album HEAD ABOVE WATER – listen at: https://avrillavigne.lnk.to/HeadAboveWaterAlbumID Make sure to get your tickets to see me on tour -- www.avrillavigne.com Tour Dates/Stops:⁣⁣⁣ 9.14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre⁣⁣⁣ 9.15 - Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium⁣⁣⁣ 9.17 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater - Oakland⁣⁣⁣ 9.18 - Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ⁣⁣⁣ 9.21 - Denver, CO, MN @ Paramount Theatre ⁣⁣⁣ 9.24 - Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre ⁣⁣⁣ 9.26 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre ⁣⁣⁣ 9.28 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre ⁣⁣⁣ 10.1 - New York, NY @ Pier 17 at South Street Seaport⁣⁣⁣ 10.3 - Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre⁣⁣⁣ 10.5 - Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre⁣⁣⁣ 10.6 - Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts⁣⁣⁣ 10.8 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre⁣⁣⁣ 10.9 - Washington, DC @ MGM National Harbor ⁣⁣⁣ 10.11 - Philadelphia, PA @ Cite Center at Parx Casino⁣⁣⁣