Asia Argento complète le casting fou du duo électro The Penelopes

The Penelopes And Isabelle Adjani - Meet Me By The Gates (Official Video) - 21/01/2020 Meet Me By The Gates Official Video Performed by The Penelopes and Isabelle Adjani Listen to the track here: https://backl.ink/74455453 Lyrics: When this feeling of dread has finally gone And the confusion has turned its enemies out You might just meet me, meet me by the gates And when I know better my restless mind And all the mists have finally all cleared out You will hopefully meet me, meet me by the gates And when the open space has finally taken And I tentatively feel like speaking again Will you think to meet me, meet by the gates? (When this feeling of dread has finally gone) And if I could just wilfully help myself And just as patiently give a second thought Would you still want to meet me, meet me by the gates? When the mad girl’s love is too much to take And when the shutters go down and the world doesn't die Maybe you will bewitch me, and meet me by the gates Written by The Penelopes, Isabelle Adjani and Annie Gardiner. Director - Nicolas Bary, under Timpelpictures Director of Photography - Eric Dumont Cast - The Penelopes, Isabelle Adjani, Zoé Adjani Art Director - Isabelle Lawson Stylist - Stéphanie Vaillant Make-up Artist Isabelle Adjani - Laurence Azouvy for L’Oréal Paris Make-up Artist The Penelopes and Zoé Adjani - Yvane Rocher Hair Stylist- Sabrina Lefebvre Production Manager - Thierry Baudrais Assistant Director - Laura Gitton Location Manager - Mustapha Bakhtaoui 1st Assistant Camera - Clotilde Mignon 2nd Assistant Camera - Hugo Manuelli Data Manager - Hans Agonglo Key Light - Stephane Germain Electrician - Quentin Roche Key Grip - Stephane Germain Editor - Emmanuel André Colorist - Mickaël Commereuc Line Producer - Valentine Manissier Development Manager - Nina Phillips, Juliette Bary Outfists - Ann Demeulemeester, Paul Smith, Paule Ka, Bijoux Tant D’Avenir, Voilette Laurence Bossion, La Main Noire Many Thanks to Winnie Lam, Rachel Moreau, Cathialine Pascal, Zoé Vilain, Oumeya & Laura and Rvz, Monsieur Patel and Fasthôtel, Monsieur Gerard Dufour and Amicale Facel Vega, Madame Fiona Regenermel and Novotel Paris Coeur Orly, Christophe Le Mer and À La Plage, Sébastien & Alain & Emmanuel and Studio La Plage, Alison Pouzergues and Mk2 team http://thepenelopes.com http://instagram.com/thepenelopes https://open.spotify.com/artist/7AGuWkMBIXYnc1QYmbcp2E https://facebook.com/thepenelopesmusic http://soundcloud.com/thepenelopes http://soundcloud.com/thepenelopes https://twitter.com/thepenelopes