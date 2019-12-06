"Adore You", le nouveau single d'Harry Styles

Harry Styles partira en tournée l'année prochaine et donnera sa première date à Birmingham le 15 avril.
Après avoir publié un énigmatique teaser le mettant en scène à la façon d’un conte de fées, le Britannique Harry Styles vient de dévoiler "Adore You", un nouveau single extrait de son prochain album, "Fine Line", attendu pour le 13 décembre. Celui-ci succède aux morceaux "Lights Up" et "Watermelon Sugar".

Harry Styles partira en tournée l’année prochaine, et donnera sa première date à Birmingham le 15 avril. Il se produira également le 25 mai 2020 sur la scène du Sportpaleis de Anvers. Réservations en ligne. Dévoilé lors dans le cadre de l’émission "X Factor", le musicien britannique a sorti son premier album éponyme en 2017.