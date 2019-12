"Adore You", le nouveau clip fantastique signé Harry Styles

Harry Styles - Adore You (Official Video) - 10/12/2019 Pre-order Harry Styles’ new album ‘Fine Line’ now: https://HStyles.lnk.to/FineLinePSPAAY Listen to “Adore You” now: https://HStyles.lnk.to/AdoreYouAY Listen to “Watermelon Sugar” now: https://HStyles.lnk.to/WatermelonSugarAY Listen to “Lights Up” now: https://HStyles.lnk.to/LightsUpAY HARRY STYLES. LOVE ON TOUR. 2020. https://hstyles.co.uk/tour Follow Harry Styles: Facebook: https://HarryStyles.lnk.to/followFI Instagram: https://HarryStyles.lnk.to/followII Twitter: https://HarryStyles.lnk.to/followTI Website: https://HarryStyles.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://HarryStyles.lnk.to/followSI YouTube: https://HarryStyles.lnk.to/subscribeYD Directed by Dave Meyers Written by Chris Shafer & Dave Meyers Starring Harry Styles Narration by Rosalía Score by Kid Harpoon Produced by Nathan Scherrer Line Produced by Jo Coombes, Ellen De Faux, & Tom Gardner Cinematographer Scott Cunningham Production Designer Laura Ellis Cricks Mr. Styles Styling by Harry Lambert Cast Styling by Verity May Lane Edited by Alyssa Oh Telecine Stefan Sonnenfeld VFX by Mathematic Sound Design Chris Afzal at Wave Studios Post Produced by Adam Parker & Nathan Scherrer Video Commissioner Bryan Younce A Freenjoy Production Full Stop Management Columbia Records Content Creative Thanks: Audri Kenley LS Productions Somesuch Entire cast and crew Lyrics: Walk in your rainbow paradise Strawberry lipstick state of mind I get so lost inside your eyes Would you believe it? You don’t have to say you love me You don’t have to say nothing You don’t have to say you’re mine Honey I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Oh honey I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do Your wonder under summer skies Brown skin and lemon over ice Would you believe it? You don't have to say you love me I just wanna tell you something Lately you’ve been on my mind Honey I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Oh honey I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do It’s the only thing I’ll ever do I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Oh honey I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Oh honey Oh honey I’d walk through fire for you Just let me adore you Like it’s the only thing I’ll ever do #HarryStyles #AdoreYou #FineLine