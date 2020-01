"A Sweeter Place", le duo signé Selena Gomez et Kid Cudi

Selena Gomez - A Sweeter Place (Official Lyrics) ft. Kid Cudi - 10/01/2020 Get Selena's new album 'Rare', out now: http://smarturl.it/RARESG Follow Selena: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/selenagomez/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/selenagomez Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Selena Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@selenagomez YouTube: https://smarturl.it/SelenaYT Listen on Apple Music: https://smarturl.it/SGEssentials Listen on Spotify: https://smarturl.it/SelenaGomezTheHitsSp Get exclusive Selena Gomez merch, available at: http://smarturl.it/SelenaStore Sign-up to be the first to hear news from Selena: http://smarturl.it/SelenaGomez.News Best of Selena Gomez https://goo.gl/mgJg2s Selena Gomez Audio https://goo.gl/dmJYbd LYRICS Is there a place where I can hide away? Red lips, french kiss my worries all away There must be a sweeter place We can sugarcoat the taste A sweeter place There must be a sweeter- (Place where I can) Oh, You really wanna know where I’ve been all this time? So let me tell ya Oh, Got two feet on the ground and felt what real is like What it was like Living Out of the scene Out in the wild Learning to breathe Up in the clouds Far from the crowds I can’t believe I can be loud Holding hands with the darkness And knowing my heart is allowed Allowed Is there a place where I can hide away? Red lips, french kiss my worries all away There must be a sweeter place We can sugarcoat the taste A sweeter place There must be a sweeter- (Place where I can) As I fantasize So much to see I’m in paradise Ohh I- Oh, it seems I’m new inside Deep deep down in me, I go now baby Born to fly Ohh I- Now see how could it be We will find our way We'll find the things we seek Ooowee You see I’m mesmerized A place that’s just for me And I am cuttin’ ties Goodbye Is there a place where I can hide away? Red lips, french kiss my worries all away There must be a sweeter place We can sugarcoat the taste A sweeter place There must be a sweeter- (Place where I can) Having no fear, heaven is near Ooh Head is so clear A sweeter place My sweeter place- Having no fear, heaven is near Ooh Head is so clear My sweeter place My sweeter place- Is there a place where I can hide away? Red lips, french kiss my worries all away There must be a sweeter place We can sugarcoat the taste A sweeter place There must be a sweeter- (Place where I can) Music video by Selena Gomez performing A Sweeter Place (Official Lyrics). © 2020 Interscope Records http://vevo.ly/5RK7L9