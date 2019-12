25 ans après sa sortie, "All I Want for Christmas Is You" de Mariah Carey devient numéro un

Mariah Carey - All I Want for Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage) - 17/12/2019 Mariah Carey's official music video for “All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage)” Listen to “Merry Christmas” - https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/MerryChristmas25 Buy “Merry Christmas” - https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/MerryChristmas25 Listen to Mariah and other Christmas hits: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/MerryChristmas25 “All I Want For Christmas Is You (Unreleased Video Footage)” features all previously unreleased footage from Mariah’s original video shoot of “All I Want For Christmas Is You. Mariah Carey, The Queen of Christmas is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her iconic Merry Christmas album this year by releasing a 2-CD Deluxe Anniversary Edition for fans available now. The new deluxe edition includes the original album, plus a bonus disc featuring previously unreleased live tracks from Mariah’s 1994 St. John The Divine Benefit Concert, rare remixes, a brand-new, festive rendition of the Sugar Plum Fairy and additional seasonal tracks. Follow Mariah Carey: Facebook: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followFI Instagram: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followII Twitter: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followTI Website: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followWI Spotify: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/followSI YouTube: https://MariahCarey.lnk.to/subscribeYD Lyrics: I don't want a lot for Christmas There is just one thing I need I don't care about the presents Underneath the Christmas tree I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true oh All I want for Christmas is you I don't want a lot for Christmas There is just one thing I need, and I Don't care about the presents Underneath the Christmas tree I don't need to hang my stocking There upon the fireplace Santa Claus won't make me happy With a toy on Christmas day I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true All I want for Christmas is you I won't ask for much this Christmas I won't even wish for snow, and I I just wanna keep on waiting Underneath the mistletoe I won't make a list and send it To the North Pole for Saint Nick I won't even stay awake To hear those magic reindeer click 'Cause I just want you here tonight Holding on to me so tight What more can I do Oh, Baby all I want for Christmas is you All the lights are shining So brightly everywhere And the sound of children's Laughter fills the air And everyone is singing I hear those sleigh bells ringing Santa won't you bring me The one I really need Won't you please bring my baby to me quickly I don't want a lot for Christmas This is all I'm asking for I just wanna see my baby Standing right outside my door I just want you for my own More than you could ever know Make my wish come true Baby all I want for Christmas is you All I want for Christmas is you, baby #MariahCarey #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou #MerryChristmas