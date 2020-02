Le Karreveld à Molenbeek accueillera le "Blue Flamingo Jazz Festival" les 7 et 8 février

Teddy's Blues | Via Toledo Jazz Quartet - 28/01/2020 Teddy's Blues written by : Angelo Gregorio Personel: Angelo Gregorio : sax Paolo Loveri: guitar Fil Caporali: doublebass Bruno Castellucci: drums ________________ Via Toledo is an ancient street and one of the most important shopping thoroughfare in the city of Naples, Italy. Many poets compares Via Toledo to the American Broadway and the french writer Stendhal describe the spirit of this street like this “here we are in the beautiful Via Toledo, the happiest street on earth!”. These four musicians, Bruno Castellucci (Belgian from Italian Parents), Paolo Loveri, Angelo Gregorio (Italians from the region of Naples) and Fil Caporali (Brazilian) got together with the same spirit of Via Toledo in Naples. Happiness and passion for music, for jazz. This project wants to present a unique kind of jazz musical performance to the live stage bringing together original compositions of the young upcoming artist Angelo Gregorio and unknown jazz standards, with the experienced swing of two of the most famous Belgian artists like Bruno Castellucci on drums and Paolo Loveri on guitar. To enrich the project and open it to south-american rhythm Angelo have chosen the Brazilian upcoming bass player Fil Caporali. **Credit** Nostalgia in Salerno written by : Angelo Gregorio Video Willy Way-Way & Gladys N. Lenga Video editing Angelo Gregorio Photo Fred Lepaffe Recording François Legrain at Ragtime studio (belgium) Mix Francesco Blasig at East Land recording studio (italy)