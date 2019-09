La 33e édition du Festival Saint-Jazz aura lieu ces 20 et 21 septembre

OZMA - Live @ The New Morning - Electric Lament - 17/09/2019 Second live extract from OZMA's concert at the New Morning in Paris in Dec 2016 "Electric Lament" composed by Stéphane Scharlé is available on our 6th album "Welcome Home" OZMA are JULIEN SORO - saxophones GUILLAUME NUSS - trombone TAM DE VILLIERS - guitar ÉDOUARD SÉRO-GUILLAUME - bass / composition STÉPHANE SCHARLÉ - drums / composition Boris Darley - live and post prod sound engineer Romain Al'l (dropr.com/romainal) - director / camera op. Marie Heyse - camera op. Hedwige Dhenain - camera op. About the album WELCOME HOME, is the whole class and casualness of five bold guys with flawless technique. A good dose of humor and emotion, tight and nervous melodies, pop anthems, formidable grooves, wild growls, blown confidences, pesty riffs, energy to spare, devilish jousting, counterpoints, dreamlike lands and sound explosions. OZMA ‘s WELCOME HOME is the actual jazz sound, free, effective, fed from all musical styles, a compendium of all that music can offer, the "Ozmical" sound ! Tracks: 01 - Krefeld Mon Amour * 4'40 02 - Magnus Effect ** 5'40 03 - Electric Lament * 3'46 04 - Concerto For Sharks ** 6'16 05 - Cashmere Weekend * 6'05 06 - Goldi Boldi * 4'06 07 - Flat Tire At Durban Market ** 4'58 08 - My Favorite Regret ** 6'34 09 - He Saved The Girl (Once Again) ** 3'47 10 - Cousin Howard ** 5'35 TOTAL / 51’27 * Composed by Stéphane Scharlé ** Composed by Édouard Séro-Guillaume Produced by OZMA / La Compagnie Tangram Recorded by Mathieu Pelletier at Studio Downtown / Strasbourg Mixed by Boris Darley at Holy Oak Studio / Somewhere in France Mastered by Thomas Poussereau at Studio Altho / Lyon OZMA ozma.fr facebook.com/ozmajazz BOOKING booking@ozma.fr LABEL cristalrecords.com harmoniamundi.com