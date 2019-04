Patti Smith, Charlotte Gainsbourg et Keane à l'affiche des Lokerse Feesten

Patti Smith Group - Because the Night (Audio) - 26/04/2019 Easter Buy/Listen - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/psg_e!btn About the album: 'Easter' is the third studio album by the Patti Smith Group. Released by Arista Records in 1978, it is often regarded as the band's commercial breakthrough. Follow Patti Smith: Spotify - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/psg_eSI!btn Facebook - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/psg_eFI!btn Website - https://LegacyRecordings.lnk.to/psg_eWI!btn