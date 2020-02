Le Printemps musical de Silly fête ses 30 ans en 2020

Schumann - Toccata in C major, Op.7 - Marijan Đuzel, piano - 20/02/2020 Robert Schumann Toccata in C major, Op.7 Marijan Đuzel, piano #artofsoundandvision Art of Sound and Vision Robert Schumann Bunte Blätter, Op. 99 Selection https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b7xtb-I1S1E Beethoven - Piano Sonata No. 29 in B♭ major, Op. 106 - Hammerklavier https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yLewXW1v50g Beethoven - Bagatelle, Op.126 - No.3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1OBSxw-Y5ng Davorin Kempf - Melodija (Hommage à Bartók) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CBQI71ukg_w Bartók - Studies for Piano, Op.18 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XJKJnkyFFvY Schumann - Toccata in C major, Op.7 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t0Qck4T8Ho8 Born in 1990, Marijan Duzel is currently studying under Aleksandar Madzar at the Koninklijk Conservatorium Brussel. He earned his master's degree in 2015 at the Academy of Music in Zagreb under Djordje Stanetti. He was a semifinalist of the 14th Beethoven International Piano Competition Vienna in 2013 and most recently won one of the most prestigious Croatian music awards Darko Lukic for the best recital given by a young musician in the Lisinski Hall in Zagreb. Marijan was one of the competitors at the prestigious International Telekom Beethoven competition in Bonn 2017.He was the winner of numerous piano competitions in Croatia (Zlatko Grgosevic, Young Virtuoso, Lions Grand Prix, Croatian National Piano). He performed in festivals such as Music at Eelswamp (Thailand), Nei Suoni dei Luoghi (Italy), Hvar Summer Festival, Zadar Concert Season, Youth at Lisinski (Croatia) and others. As a soloist, Marijan performed with the Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra. Zagreb Soloists Chamber Orchestra, Zadar Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra of Croatian National Theatre in Split and others. He gave recitals at many festivals such as Music at Eelswamp (Thailand), International Keyboard Institute & Festival (New York), Nei Suoni dei Luoghi (Italy), Hvar Summer Festival, Zadar Concert Season, Rab Musical Evenings, Concerts in Euphrasian Basilica, Youth at Lisinski (Croatia) and others.