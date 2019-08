Le plus grand festival musical gratuit d'Europe s'ouvre en Pologne

Prophets of Rage - Unfuck The World (Official Video) - 01/08/2019 Check out the official music video for "Unfuck The World" by Prophets of Rage Best of ProphetsOfRage: https://goo.gl/sJwGft Subscribe here: https://goo.gl/DFHdjD Director: Michael Moore Executive Producer: Meghan O’Hara Producer: Monica Hampton Editor: Vanessa Roworth Animation: Robin Steele, Steeleworks Animation Band Videography: Eitan Miskevich "Unfuck The World" is the first track off the new album 'Prophets Of Rage' available September 15, 2017. DOWNLOAD & STREAM http://found.ee/ProphetsAmazon http://found.ee/ProphetsiTunes http://found.ee/ProphetsSpotify http://found.ee/ProphetsApple FOLLOW PROPHETS OF RAGE http://prophetsofrage.com/ https://www.facebook.com/prophetsofrageofficial/ https://www.instagram.com/prophetsofrage/ https://twitter.com/prophetsofrage http://smarturl.it/PORSpotify http://smarturl.it/PORapplemusic LYRICS No Hatred Fuck Racists Blank Faces Time’s Changin One Nation Unification The Vibration Unfuck the World! No Hatred Fuck Racists Blank Faces Time’s Changin One Nation Unification The Vibration Unfuck the World! Poverty hit home Like a war zone Check America’s pulse Heard a death tone Division hittin Like a bullet to precision Kill the dream Kill the vision now listen What the fuck are you waiting for Stand up and rise like the tide And move your Ass with the quickness You may live on the hit list No fear bare witness Where’s ya heart at The heartless can’t say Bow down Just do what the man say Buy them lie them deny it all day In a box they locked in The dead lay Bombs droppin on cities Where kids play Soldiers fallin in the name of freedom hey Civilians buried in the rubble Where dreams die Politicians spew lie after fuckin lie No Hatred Fuck Racists Blank Faces Time’s Changin One Nation Unification The Vibration Unfuck the World! No Hatred Fuck Racists Blank Faces Time’s Changin One Nation Unification The Vibration Unfuck the World! Hatred lies divided people Gorgeous anger deeds of evil After the fall/ Whom the bell calls Like we all dancing In a ballroom without balls Talk-walk look out listen 2020 see now currency is attention fascism too many cooks in the kitchen exploding phones killing drones on a mission I’m elated to get y’all elevated God remains God yeah and they hate it On your knees people Pledge allegiance to the evil Everything changed yet nothing’s changed Bold is change, everything looking strange, yeah Engineers got millennials livin in fear Give a damn, evil can’t stand yeah When the people take a stand No Hatred Fuck Racists Blank Faces Time’s Changin One Nation Unification The Vibration Unfuck the World! No Hatred Fuck Racists Blank Faces Time’s Changin One Nation Unification The Vibration Unfuck the World! Unfuck the world! Unfuck the world! Unfuck the world! Unfuck the world! I’m the straw that broke the camel’s back The gun in the car jack The night stick that keeps crackin down The resistance never backing down Music video by Prophets of Rage performing Unfuck The World. (C) 2017 Prophets of Rage. Under exclusive license to Concord Music Group, Inc. http://vevo.ly/ef7JzO #ProphetsOfRage #UnfuckTheWorld #Vevo