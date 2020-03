Couleur Café enrichit son affiche du vendredi avec trois noms internationaux

Fally Ipupa - © SIA KAMBOU - AFP

Fally Ipupa, Tarrus Riley & Nathy Peluso at #CoulCaf2020! - 05/03/2020 Couleur Café adds 3 new names for Friday 26/6! Starting with the star of Congo, Fally Ipupa, who will undoubtedly throw us an afro-trap party we'll never forget. Next up, roots reggae genius Tarrus Riley and latin rap power-lady Nathy Peluso. From June 26th to 28th, Couleur Café once again takes over the beautiful Osseghem Park by the Atomium in Brussels. Belgium's prettiest urban festival is down to its 31st edition and once again focuses on hip-hop, world, soul, funk, reggae, dub and dance music. Not to mention the countless surprises, animations and brass bands troughout the festival grounds. Tickets now available on couleurcafe.be